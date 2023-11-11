Olamide Shadipo leaves it late to force draw for Lincoln against Port Vale

Olamide Shadipo’s dramatic last-gasp equaliser secured Lincoln a point from a 1-1 draw in a game which saw both sides finish with 10 men as Port Vale’s winless run in Sky Bet League One stretched to nine games.

Inspired Lukas Jensen produced a string of fine saves to keep the Imps in the game.

First he got the finest touch to divert Tottenham loanee Alfie Devine’s diving header onto a post inside the first 10 minutes.

Alistair Smith squandered a great chance for the hosts when he fired over from Dylan Duffy’s cross.

Danish stopper Jensen made another super save when he kept out Uche Ikpeazu’s effort with his feet.

But there was nothing he could do in the 35th minute when Ben Garrity turned out Ethan Chislett’s cross.

Down the other end Connor Ripley pulled off a good stop to palm Duffy’s effort away from danger.

Teenager Oliver Arblaster was shown red early in the second half after a second booking offence for a reckless late challenge on Ethan Erhahon.

But the numbers were evened up when Paudie O’Connor was sent off eight minutes later for an off-the-ball scuffle with Ikpeazu.

Shadipo stole a share of the spoils as he slid in at the back post to poke Jack Vale’s ball home.