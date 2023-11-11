Last-gasp Liam Delap goal helps Hull finally see off struggling Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Last-gasp Liam Delap goal helps Hull finally see off struggling Huddersfield

By Press Association
Hull’s Liam Delap left it late to score a winner (Jacob King/PA)
Hull’s Liam Delap left it late to score a winner (Jacob King/PA)

Liam Delap’s stoppage-time goal consigned struggling Huddersfield to 1-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Hull.

The visitors were resolute against the possession-driven Tigers but were finally outsmarted when Delap thrashed home from a central position.

Hull bossed the game in terms of possession, but they lacked a necessary flash of quality to break down a well-constructed Town back five in regulation time.

But Delap, who had earlier struck the crossbar, remain unbowed and scored the goal his endeavours warranted two minutes into second-half stoppage-time.

Huddersfield have won just once in 10 and remain one place above the relegation zone.

Manager Darren Moore has clearly worked hard to address the defensive issues that led to a concession of eight goals from their last two away matches.

But they brought nothing to the game from an offensive perspective and deserved to leave East Yorkshire empty-handed.

No better was Hull’s dominance illustrated than in the first half, in which they had 81 per cent of possession but rarely gave goalkeeper Lee Nicholls any cause for concern.

A flurry of early corners came to nothing, while Huddersfield’s stout backline remained tough and disciplined when Hull probed in central areas.

Perhaps sensing an opportunity, Town began to creep out of their shells.

That was evidenced in the 29th minute when Sorba Thomas cut in from the left before popping a sharp, low hit just wide of the right post.

Jaden Philogene – Hull’s most influential creator – came even closer from a similar position a few minutes later.

Philogene let rip from the left channel, but Nicholls did well to parry the ball for a corner at his near post.

With the MKM Stadium having awoken from its slumber, Hull finished the first half relatively strongly.

Jean Michael Seri flashed one just wide from distance, while Ozan Tufan was denied by Nicholls from 20 yards.

With supporters still returning to their seats after the break, Hull really ought to have taken a rapid second-half lead.

Scott Twine’s free-kick into the box was not dealt with, but Delap naively screwed the ricocheting football wide from an inviting position.

Hull might have been expected to kick on, but the second half largely mirrored that of the first; possession without purpose against belligerent opponents.

Indeed, it was not until the 70th minute that Nicholls was again called into action when he smartly tipped over Ozan Tufan’s header after good work from Tyler Morton.

Tufan then turned provider when he stood up a lovely cross from the right towards the back of the six-yard box.

Delap’s header shivered the goal frame, with defender Matty Pearson alert to the rebound with a brave clearance.

But the Manchester City loanee continued to test Huddersfield’s mettle and scored the winner with a low hit that struck the inside of the right-hand post and then the back of the net.