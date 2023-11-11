Ollie Palmer nets early opener as Wrexham beat Gillingham to go second

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ollie Palmer nets early opener as Wrexham beat Gillingham to go second

By Press Association
Ollie Palmer netted in the opening minute for Wrexham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ollie Palmer netted in the opening minute for Wrexham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ollie Palmer scored one of the quickest goals in League Two this season as Stephen Clemence’s first league game in charge of Gillingham ended with a 2-0 defeat at Wrexham.

The striker, who bagged 17 goals in last year’s famous promotion-winning campaign, opened the scoring inside the first minute before Ben Tozer wrapped up the points in the second half at the Racecourse Ground as the hosts fired themselves to second.

Palmer poked home his fifth goal of the season – and first at home since September – after a scramble inside the Gills’ box.

Goalkeeper Jake Turner produced a fine save to keep out Palmer’s far-post header on the hour.

Defender Tozer sealed Wrexham’s third league win on the bounce as they extended their unbeaten run to 11 games in all competitions, with a deft flick from Jacob Mendy’s pin-point cross.

Gillingham’s poor recent league run stretched to just two wins from their last nine after they won six of their first eight which included the first four games of the season.