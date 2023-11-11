Stephen Humphrys misses penalty as Cheltenham hold Wigan

Wigan were held to a 1-1 draw at lowly Cheltenham after Stephen Humphrys missed a second-half penalty.

Latics led through Lewis Freestone’s early own goal, but Liam Sercombe levelled for the home side from the spot before half-time.

Humphrys had the chance to win it for Wigan in the 64th minute, but his weak spot-kick was comfortably gathered by Luke Southwood.

Wigan started well, with Freestone turning Jordan Jones’ low cross into his own net in the sixth minute after good work from Humphrys.

It was nearly 2-0 when Martial Godo hit the post in the 12th minute, but Cheltenham then rallied.

Curtis Davies shot just wide and Curtis Thompson lifted an effort over the bar.

Will Goodwin was tripped in the box by Baba Adeeko and Sercombe converted from the penalty spot for his second of the campaign in the 32nd minute.

Cheltenham made the stronger start to the second half, with Goodwin hitting the post after Davies’ flick-on from Southwood’s free-kick.

Wigan missed from the spot and Cheltenham held on for a deserved point, with Davies forcing a diving save from Sam Tickle in the 71st minute.