Sport

Managerless Grimsby stage second-half fightback to beat Morecambe

By Press Association
Danny Rose was on the scoresheet for Grimsby (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Grimsby scored three goals in 11 second-half minutes to come from behind and defeat Morecambe 3-2 in their first League Two game since sacking Paul Hurst.

Quickfire strikes after half-time from Danny Rose, Kieran Green and Rekeil Pyke earned the points for managerless Grimsby at Blundell Park to end a dismal run of four straight league defeats – which ultimately cost Hurst his job.

Adam Mayor had opened the scoring early on for Morecambe while JJ McKiernan netted a late second but it was not enough to deny the Mariners.

The visitors started brightly and opened the scoring inside two minutes as Mayor picked up possession and found the bottom corner with his left foot.

Green and Gavan Holohan passed up decent opportunities to level for Grimsby in the first half but the home side cranked things up after the break.

Rose needed just 90 seconds after the restart to force Adam Smith into a save before going one better moments later with an equaliser from point-blank range after reacting quickest at a corner.

Green then powered home two minutes later as Grimsby seized control.

Pyke made it 3-1 just before the hour and although McKiernan grabbed an 86th-minute consolation for Morecambe, Grimsby had done enough for the points.