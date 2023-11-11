Blair Alston hands Partick Thistle victory over Morton

Partick Thistle condemned basement club Morton to their third straight cinch Championship defeat after edging to a 2-1 victory at Firhill Stadium.

The hosts got off to a rapid start when Kerr McInroy fired in from the edge of the area in the third minute.

Morton were level in the 32nd minute through Grant Gillespie’s spot-kick after former Scotland international Kirk Broadfoot was felled in the penalty area.

Veteran Thistle striker Brian Graham, who was already on yellow card when he was substituted off in the 72nd minute, was dismissed two minutes later despite not being on the field.

But the home side claimed all three points through Blair Alston’s strike with 13 minutes remaining to secure successive league wins.