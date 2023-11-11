Ipswich return to winning ways after Swansea turnaround

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ipswich return to winning ways after Swansea turnaround

By Press Association
Jack Taylor scored Ipswich’s equaliser (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Jack Taylor scored Ipswich’s equaliser (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Ipswich returned to winning ways and moved level on points with Championship leaders Leicester after coming from a goal down to beat Swansea 3-2.

Town, who had been held to back to back league draws after their Carabao Cup exit, fell behind after just seven minutes when Jay Fulton’s header found the back of the net.

But Jack Taylor’s wonderful long-range strike drew the teams level after 17 minutes, Conor Chaplin put them ahead five minutes later and George Hirst converted a second-half penalty.

Swansea’s Liam Cullen was sent off after receiving a second yellow card midway through the second half but the visitors still managed to pull one back through Jamal Lowe.

But Town held on for a victory that moved them level on points with the Foxes, who lost 1-0 at Middlesbrough.

Swansea took the lead when a free-kick by skipper Matt Grimes found Lowe and his cross was headed home by Fulton.

But Town struck back when Taylor, making his first home league start, rifled the ball into the net from 25 yards to record his first league goal for the Town.

Chaplin put Ipswich in front in the 22nd minute when he linked up with Hirst before squeezing the ball inside the near post.

Almost every outfield player was involved in a melee during a flashpoint in the game which resulted in referee Sunny Singh Gill, officiating in only his second Championship game, booking Chaplin and Wales international Cullen.

Town missed a wonderful opportunity to extend their lead after 36 minutes when Omari Hutchinson found space on the right and with just Carl Rushworth to beat crossed the ball just in front of a sliding and unmarked Nathan Broadhead.

Rushworth came to Swansea’s rescue just before the break when he palmed away a shot from Hirst and Grimes appeared to foul Taylor in the penalty area but the referee turned away strong appeals for a spot-kick.

Harrison Clarke had an effort disallowed following a corner by Leif Davis but Ipswich did extend their lead in the 53rd minute.

Cullen was adjudged to have been grappled by Newcastle loanee Harrison Ashby in the box and up stepped Hirst who fired past Rushworth to give the Town a deserved 3-1 lead.

Cullen was given his marching orders in the 69th minute after he fouled Davis just outside the penalty area but Chaplin’s free-kick went narrowly wide of the right-hand post.

As the game drew to a close, Swansea head coach Michael Duff was given a yellow card and Vaclav Hladky made his first save of the match from Lowe before the Swansea forward pulled a goal back in the fifth minute of stoppage time.