David Wotherspoon’s brace helps Inverness move out of the drop zone

David Wotherspoon scored twice as in-form Inverness moved out of the Scottish Championship relegation spots with a 3-1 win over play-off chasing Ayr.

Wotherspoon opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a close-range finish after Nathan Shaw’s effort fell into his path.

The forward added a second 11 minutes later with a deflected effort, taking his goal tally to three in as many games, before Billy McKay converted from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time after Charlie Gilmour was fouled in the box by Paddy Reading.

Ayr pulled a goal back in the 60th minute courtesy of Jamie Murphy’s penalty following a foul on Ahkeem Rose, but could not prevent Inverness from extending their unbeaten run to five matches.