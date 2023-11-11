Omar Sowunmi haunts former club Colchester to snatch point for Sutton

Omar Sowunmi returned to haunt his old club with a stoppage-time equaliser as Sutton claimed a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

Sowunmi fired into the roof of the net in the fifth minute of added time to earn the visitors a point after Harry Smith’s lay-off from Christian N’Guessan’s free-kick into the box.

It had looked as though Colchester were heading for a fourth successive league win after Arthur Read had fired them ahead in the 80th minute after he brilliantly controlled Brad Ihionvien’s pass in the area before curling past goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis from close range.

The first half had been an even affair, with Sowunmi and Aiden O’Brien going close for Sutton and at the other end Bouzanis parrying away Joe Taylor’s effort.

Just before half-time, Samson Tovide blasted a gilt-edged chance over the bar with only Bouzanis to beat after being sent through by Taylor.

After the break, Joe Kizzi’s shot was cleared from near his own goal-line by Tovide before the two late goals.