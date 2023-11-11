Raith’s late show stuns Queen’s Park

Ross Millen came back to haunt former club Queen’s Park with a late winner as 10-man Raith edged a topsy-turvy 3-2 Scottish Championship match at Hampden Park.

Lewis Vaughan broke the deadlock for the visitors six minutes before the break as he slotted Aidan Connolly’s assist into the bottom corner.

Just after the hour mark, Euan Murray was sent off for Raith for a foul on Ruari Paton.

With 20 minutes remaining, Queen’s Park made their advantage count as they equalised through Jack Turner’s fifth goal of the season in all competitions and – four minutes later – the hosts turned things around thanks to Paton’s close-range strike.

But Raith hit back with two late goals from Jack Hamilton and former Spiders defender Millen to steal maximum points.