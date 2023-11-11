Scott Burgess and Ryan Fallowfield on target as York take points home from Fylde By Press Association November 11 2023, 5.39pm Share Scott Burgess and Ryan Fallowfield on target as York take points home from Fylde Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6255465/scott-burgess-and-ryan-fallowfield-on-target-as-york-take-points-home-from-fylde/ Copy Link Scott Burgess and Ryan Fallowfield were on target for the Minstermen in the first half (Simon Marper/PA) York continued their upturn in form with a 2-0 win at Vanarama National League rivals Fylde. The Minstermen, unbeaten in their last two fixtures after the FA Cup first-round draw at Chester, took an early lead when Scott Burgess volleyed in Ryan Fallowfield’s cross from close range. Fallowfield then got on the end of a cut-back from Dipo Akinyemi to put City 2-0 up in the 28th minute. Fylde, who were looking to get out of the relegation zone with a third-straight league win, pushed to get a goal back in the second half. With nine minutes left, Jon Ustabasi’s header was tipped away off the line by York goalkeeper George Sykes-Kenworthy.