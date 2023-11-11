Billy Chadwick nets hat-trick as Gateshead hit Dorking for six

Billy Chadwick’s hat-trick earned Gateshead interim manager Rob Elliot a maiden win after a 6-0 thrashing of Dorking in the Vanarama National League.

Ex-Newcastle goalkeeper Elliot took over coaching duties last month after Mike Williamson left to join MK Dons but had gone winless in his first three fixtures and watched his team exit the FA Cup last weekend.

Gateshead bounced back in style following back-to-back defeats with a scintillating first-half display key.

Chadwick struck twice before half-time, with Stephen Wearne also on target.

Greg Olley made it 4-0 early in the second half before Chadwick completed his treble in the 70th minute and Regan Booty wrapped up the scoring late on.