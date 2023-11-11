Nigel Adkins thrilled to see Tranmere’s hard work pay off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Adkins thrilled to see Tranmere’s hard work pay off

By Press Association
Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins. (Tim Markland/PA)
Tranmere boss Nigel Adkins could hardly contain his delight as he saw his side move out of the League Two relegation places with a comfortable 3-0 win over Forest Green Rovers at Prenton Park.

Adkins, who was named permanent Rovers boss in midweek, saw his side take the lead after just eight minutes when the unfortunate Tyrese Omotoye put through his own net from a Tranmere corner.

The home side doubled their lead just after the break when Kristian Dennis fired the ball home from the edge of the area.

The visitors’ task was made all the more difficult when Dom Bernard received a second yellow card for deliberate handball and Tranmere took full advantage with Luke Norris twice going close before Rob Apter made the game safe with 20 minutes remaining.

Adkins said: “It’s three very important points, three very good goals and a very welcome clean sheet.

“I thought it was a really good and disciplined performance by the team today and the crowd had something to sing about, especially in the second half.

“We’ve always talked about starting the game on the front foot and getting the ball into certain areas of the pitch to push them back and ideally get the first goal, and we’ve done that today and we’re really pleased.

“We’ve been working a lot on our set-pieces and we’re trying to get better at exposing the opposition, so it’s pleasing to see the first goal come from that hard work.

“It’s great for the fans and we’ve done what we needed to do, which is win the game and we could have scored more, and now we’ve got a really important game away at Sutton in the league.”

Frustrated Forest Green manager David Horseman said: “For all our pretty football it comes down to whether you want to take responsibility in both boxes but we were sadly lacking today.

“To get the sending off in such a ridiculous manner, the game has completely gone then and you’re out of it and we shot ourselves in the foot really.

“I thought we caused them a few problems and had the chances but some people have to take responsibility for their actions today, but we go back to work on Monday and try to improve.

“We lost 3-0 and there are no positives but it’s a massive learning curve and things will need to change moving forward.

“I really feel for the fans today to be honest and I appreciate that they are very frustrated with me and everything that’s going on.

“But we’ll keep working with the lads to try and improve and what the lads have got to do now is do a bit of soul searching to see if they have the fight and determination because today wasn’t good enough.”