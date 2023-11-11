Tony Docherty keeping feet on the ground after Dundee thrash St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Tony Docherty keeping feet on the ground after Dundee thrash St Mirren

By Press Association
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is refusing to get carried away despite the thumping 4-0 win over St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is refusing to get carried away despite the thumping 4-0 win over St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is refusing to get carried away despite the thumping 4-0 cinch Premiership win over St Mirren at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues beat the Buddies thanks to an Amadou Bakayoko double, with Zak Rudden and Zach Robinson also on the scoresheet.

The emphatic win moved Dundee up to fifth in the table, just two points behind third-top St Mirren.

However, Docherty insists everyone at Dens will be keeping their feet firmly planted on the ground.

The 52-year-old said: “I thought it was an overall fantastic team performance. It doesn’t surprise me, we’ve been showing levels of real quality.

“We picked them off and the real pleasing aspect for me is that teams are always going on about us scoring from set plays. But we scored two goals from open play.

“To get all your strikers on the scoresheet and to get a clean sheet is particularly pleasing.

“As a squad and as a staff we will never get carried away. It’s always about your next game and it’s always about improvement.

“We’ll dust ourselves down, it’s just one game and we’ll take the three points and look forward to another game here at home to Hibs.”

St Mirren had been affected by a sickness bug with skipper Mark O’Hara missing the game but boss Stephen Robinson insisted it was just a very bad day at the office.

He said: “I think I would be making excuses. As a collective and myself included, it wasn’t good enough.

“We started really poorly and we got a wake-up call when Rudden hit the post – we were sleeping.

“But we didn’t respond to it. Probably the biggest disappointment is we made it very clear as a group that set plays were their biggest threat.

“Every single player had an off day outwith Scott Tanser who got pass marks just.

“We haven’t become a bad team overnight. We will get criticised for the performance and rightly so.

“I maintain we need to stay in the division. That hasn’t changed.

“We are a good side with good players and good characters who will respond.

“We have had a very good start to the season, the league table doesn’t lie overall and we deserve to be where we are.

“But certainly on the performance today it is a reset – it needs to be reset and we need to get back to doing what we were doing before.”