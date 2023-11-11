Ben Davies lauds ‘unbelievable character’ of Grimsby players after comeback win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Davies lauds ‘unbelievable character’ of Grimsby players after comeback win

By Press Association
Grimsby caretaker Ben Davies saw his side fight back for victory (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grimsby caretaker Ben Davies saw his side fight back for victory (Mike Egerton/PA)

Grimsby’s joint-caretaker manager Ben Davies was blown away by the character shown by his side during their 3-2 win over Morecambe at Blundell Park.

The hosts scored three goals in 11 minutes after half-time to stun Morecambe and grab the points from their first League Two match since sacking Paul Hurst.

Danny Rose, Kieran Green and Rekeil Pyke were on target in that blistering spell with Adam Mayor and JJ McKiernan bookmarking the scoring for Morecambe with goals at the start and end of the game.

Grimsby headed into the match having lost their last four in League Two and their opponents were flying high in the standings. However, while Morecombe grabbed the initiative first up, the Mariners ultimately shone through.

Davies, who has taken charge alongside Shaun Pearson on a temporary basis after Hurst was dismissed, said: “They showed unbelievable character throughout the game and deserved to get their victory.

“We told them to keep going and it started last week.

“The players have been absolutely fantastic for me and Shaun in training and I said afterwards that [the win] is a product of what they have done in training.

“I thought that we got in some fantastic positions in the first half with our build-up play and all that was lacking from us was a goal.

“Credit to them and their character. Their work-rate and character they showed to put in a performance like that and get the result was outstanding.”

Morecambe started brightly and opened the scoring inside two minutes when Mayor picked up possession and found the bottom corner with his left foot.

Green and Gavan Holohan both passed up decent opportunities for Grimsby in the first half and it was after the break they really cranked things up.

Rose needed just 90 seconds of the second half to force Adam Smith into a save before going one better with an equaliser from point-blank range after reacting quickest at a corner. Green then powered home two minutes later as Grimsby seized control.

Pyke made it 3-1 with a stylish finish shortly before the hour-mark as Morecambe pushed and probed for a way back into the contest.

In the end, though, a consolation goal from McKiernan proved too little too late.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams said: “We got off to what was a perfect start and that gave us a lot of confidence, but it swung Grimsby’s way and I thought they created the better openings in the first half.

“We didn’t deal with their movement and long balls.

“Grimsby could have gone in ahead at half-time and we wanted to change things to deal with those long balls.

“For their first goal Adam [Smith] drops it and they score, but for the second and third goals I don’t think we dealt with our men well enough.”