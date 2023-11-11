Graham Coughlan pleased with point as injury-hit Newport hold MK Dons to draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Coughlan pleased with point as injury-hit Newport hold MK Dons to draw

By Press Association
Newport manager Graham Coughlan was pleased with his side’s performance (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Newport manager Graham Coughlan was pleased with his side’s performance (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Newport manager Graham Coughlan praised his injury-hit squad for digging deep to claim a point against MK Dons after a 0-0 draw at Rodney Parade.

Coughlan could only name five substitutes, with three teenagers making up the numbers alongside James Waite and second-choice goalkeeper Jonny Maxted on the bench.

“Given our current predicament, our squad size and the changes we needed to make on 70 to 75 minutes, I’ve got to be satisfied with the performance and opportunities that we created,” said Coughlan.

“We’ve gone up against one of the top teams in the division and did more than enough to win the game.

“Nick Townsend pulled off two magnificent saves but that’s what top teams do, they get into the final third and ask questions, they hit the target and make the goalkeeper work.

“We got into the final third on number occasions and didn’t hit the target, worked the goalie or scored a goal. That’s what we need to work on and it’s not a quick fix.

“I am annoyed that we didn’t score but I am not going to complain about a home point against one of the top teams in the division and a clean sheet.”

County striker Omar Bogle wasted several opportunities in the first half, while Dons forward Max Dean forced Townsend into a superb save after half an hour.

Townsend’s opposite number Craig MacGillivray presented Will Evans with a golden chance five minutes after the break, but the striker curled his shot wide.

Evans grazed the bar from a tight angle before Townsend was again the hero for the hosts as he denied Dons skipper Alex Gilbey and then held Joe Tomlinson’s shot at the second attempt.

Substitute Mo Eisa nearly found a winner for the visitors a minute late on, but he could not quite reach Gilbey’s dangerous ball across goal.

Like Coughlan, Dons boss Mike Williamson praised his side’s efforts and he felt they were unlucky not to come away with three points.

“There were plenty of chances,” said the former Newcastle defender.

“I thought we had the momentum the whole time in the second half.

“I’m so proud of the boys. It’s never in question that they put a shift in, and you could see the quality from the way we played through them at times. We just didn’t get the finishing touch.

“It was just one of those days. In previous games we’ve scored harder chances. That’s football.

“All we can do is keep working on the preparation and the intention as to how we get in those areas. And, with the quality we’ve got in the squad, more often than not we will put them away.”