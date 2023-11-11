Matt Gray salutes Sutton’s ‘character’ after dramatic draw at Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Matt Gray salutes Sutton’s ‘character’ after dramatic draw at Colchester

By Press Association
Sutton manager Matt Gray praised his side after the last-gasp equaliser at Colchester (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Sutton manager Matt Gray praised his side after the last-gasp equaliser at Colchester (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Manager Matt Gray was pleased for his Sutton players after they struck deep into stoppage time to claim a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

Omar Sowunmi fired high into the roof of the net in the fifth minute of time added on following good work by Harry Smith to salvage a point for the visitors.

It had looked like Colchester were on course for a fourth successive league win after Arthur Read latched onto Brad Ihionvien’s pass and slotted the hosts ahead in the 80th minute.

Gray said: “We certainly deserved it and I’m pleased for the lads because it would have been hard to try and pick them up after.

“We’ve had a few late ones go against us that we haven’t deserved, like at Wrexham.

“They’ve shown great character, hunger and togetherness and a really good performance again on the road.

“It’s our first point on the road and there’s been many games where we’ve deserved something.

“I wouldn’t say their goal was against the run of play; I thought we were reasonably comfortable and I thought it was pretty even.

“It was a good bit of quality from Read to put them ahead but I thought the substitutions made a real impact for us and we had a great response to their goal.

“We had quite a few chances, set pieces, and deservedly got the equaliser to get the 1-1 draw here, which was very pleasing.”

Colchester had their opportunities prior to Read’s goal, with Joe Taylor denied by Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis in the first half and Samson Tovide firing over.

But Sutton also had their chances, with Joe Kizzi’s shot cleared from near his own goal-line by Tovide, before the late drama.

Colchester interim head coach Matty Etherington said: “We stood up to what they try and impose on you really well, apart from literally the last seconds of the game.

“I thought we could have been better on the ball and a bit quicker because when we did, we looked a real threat but those occasions were few and far between, to be honest.

“They drop off and go side to side, back to front and they’re not easy to play against.

“With the way they set up, we needed to move it quicker in certain areas of the pitch, so that was disappointing.

“But it’s still three wins and a draw in the last four games, so that’s positive.

“The team showed a togetherness again, standing up to what they throw at you, so there’s positives to take, albeit to lose a goal late on like that at the end is disappointing.”