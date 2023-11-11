Nigel Clough proud of team as Mansfield bounce back from cup setbacks with win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Clough proud of team as Mansfield bounce back from cup setbacks with win

By Press Association
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough saw his side get back to winning ways (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Nigel Clough expressed his pride as Mansfield returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Salford.

After suffering three successive defeats in three cup competitions, the Stags responded to move into third place in League Two.

First-half strikes from Jordan Bowery and Davis Keillor-Dunn ensured Mansfield secured a fourth league win in a row on their return to fourth tier action.

Matt Smith, League Two’s top scorer and October player of the month, levelled for Salford after Bowery’s early opener with his 13th goal of the season.

But Keillor-Dunn’s volley before the interval regained the visitors’ advantage and ultimately proved to be the decider.

In the process, Mansfield preserved their impressive league record along with Portsmouth as the only EFL sides yet to be defeated this campaign.

“We’re very proud to be 16 games unbeaten,” said Stags boss Clough.

“That’s over a third of the season and a long time, so I’m very pleased and it’s brilliant to send the supporters home happy.

“I said to the lads, ‘there’s not many clubs you’ll play for in your career on a dark, cold November afternoon where a sell-out away end will give us that sort of backing’.

“And it’s about time we won here as well; it was a different performance from what we’ve had for the majority of the season.

“I thought we dealt with their threats and we looked a threat ourselves on the break.

“We scored two very good goals and getting back in front before half-time was very important.

“The word today was ‘character’. In difficult conditions where we didn’t have as much control as we usually do, we showed other qualities that we needed.”

It was a frustrating afternoon for Salford, whose five-match unbeaten run in all competitions was brought to an end.

“It’s a really strange one to take,” said Ammies boss Neil Wood.

“The result is what people will look at and it’s disappointing, but I think we can be pleased with the overall team performance and take confidence from that.

“We played well, dominated for large periods of the game and were miles better in what we’ve been working on.

“We could have been a bit more clinical in the final third but it’s a hard one, we controlled the game and Mansfield were a little fortunate.

“I felt we did enough to get back into the game. We had some clear-cut chances, but their keeper made some great saves and kept them in it.

“It’s frustrating, some teams will come and camp in and play on the counterattack.

“So, when we’re trying to break teams down, it’s the hardest thing to do in football. We found that in the second half especially.”