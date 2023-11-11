Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield confirms duo hospitalised with serious injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield confirms duo hospitalised with serious injuries

By Press Association
Matt Bloomfield saw two of his players hospitalised (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
A visibly distressed Matt Bloomfield was left disgusted after his Wycombe side lost a fraught encounter with Stevenage 1-0.

Luke Leahy and Brandon Hanlan were both taken to hospital with serious injuries sustained during a much-delayed game at Adams Park.

Fourteen minutes were added on in the first half after Hanlan injured his knee in an aerial challenge with Boro captain Carl Piergianni.

Leahy was stretchered off after several minutes of medical attention late in the second half, with the club confirming that the midfielder was conscious and undergoing treatment.

“Both Brandon Hanlan and Luke Leahy have gone to hospital,” Bloomfield said.

“It was a really scary moment when he (Leahy) went down. He was unresponsive, and a couple of their players told me that he might have been having something serious happening.

“He was unresponsive for a while and our doctor was extremely concerned for Luke.

“We were instructing our players to get ready, the ref came over to speak to us as he understood the severity of the situation more than I did.

“I’ve been told that I’ve been accused of trying to get the game called off, but I can categorically deny that 100 per cent. At no point was I trying to do that.”

Jamie Reid scored the only goal of the game in the 14th minute of first-half stoppage time, stabbing home a low cross from Kane Hemmings.

The final whistle was eventually blown in the 26th minute of time added on, with some confusion over whether the game would continue.

Bloomfield added: “I was trying to understand the severity of the situation, so I went onto the pitch to see Luke and I asked ‘how is the player doing?’

“At no point did I try and get the game called off or put pressure on the referee. I gave the ref honest feedback.

“I’m angry and disgusted by what has happened today.”

Boro manager Steve Evans defended his side’s physical nature, and the game’s continuation, as Stevenage picked up a crucial three points to stay in the play-off places.

He said: “We are known for our fight, aggression and energy and I told the referee at the end that it was a tough game for him to manage.

“There was a lot going on and when there were discussions about whether the game should continue, I told my players to not get involved.

“And it was the right call as we’d be calling off games every Saturday if players went down with a head knock, however, I’ll be messaging Matty later tonight to see how Luke is doing.

“We were told that Wycombe wanted the game to be abandoned. It’s 1-0 with eight minutes to go and they want the game stopped.

“If you had what happened at Leyton Orient a few weeks back with people fighting for their lives and having fatalities, then one million per cent it should be off.

“I instructed my staff and players to stay away and be respectful to the match officials.”