Solihull climb to third after win at Dagenham

Solihull came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Dagenham in the National League.

Dagenham began on the front foot and almost took the lead through Freddie Sears but he rattled the crossbar in the 32nd minute.

The hosts went ahead in the 44th minute through Tom Eastman but Solihull were level by the break through Jay Benn’s strike in first-half stoppage time.

Josh Kelly sealed the points for the visitors four minutes after the restart with a brilliant curling effort to climb up to third, 10 points behind leaders Chesterfield.