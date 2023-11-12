Jonjo Shelvey scores wondergoal from his own half in Turkish Super Lig clash

Jonjo Shelvey channelled his inner David Beckham and Harry Kane by scoring a wonder goal from his own half for Turkish side Rizespor.

The 31-year-old sent a pinpoint shot from the centre circle in his own half over goalkeeper David Jensen to put his side 1-0 up in the fifth minute against Istanbulspor.

It was his first goal for the Super Lig club following his move from Nottingham Forest in September and was a similar strike to the one Kane scored for Bayern Munich against Darmstadt.

𝓙𝓞𝓝𝓙𝓞 𝓢𝓗𝓔𝓛𝓥𝓔𝓨Sadece bir atmacanın gözleri bu kadar keskin olabilir!pic.twitter.com/2AOsehcUaH — Çaykur Rizespor (@CRizesporAS) November 12, 2023

Shelvey was only at the City Ground for eight months after joining from Newcastle last January, but fell out of favour after throwing a tantrum when he was left out of Forest’s trip to Liverpool in April.

Rizespor are currently midtable in the Super Lig after an inconsistent start to the season.