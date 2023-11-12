Frustration all round as Tottenham and Liverpool share spoils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Frustration all round as Tottenham and Liverpool share spoils

By Press Association
Matt Beard’s Liverpool side had to settle for a point (Tim Markland/PA)
Matt Beard’s Liverpool side had to settle for a point (Tim Markland/PA)

Tottenham and Liverpool shared the points at Brisbane Road with both managers frustrated with their sides not putting the game to bed.

Celin Bizet Ildhusoy broke the deadlock for Tottenham, winning the ball back in her own half and tearing through the Liverpool defence for a superb solo effort.

Liverpool to level the score in the second half as Sophie Roman Haug’s towering header cancelled out the strike.

Reds manager Matt Beard was unhappy with his side’s overall performance.

“I wasn’t pleased with the first half,” Beard said. “We rode our luck a little bit.

“I think we finished the stronger out of the two teams, a little bit disappointed at the end with the way we were gifting chances, not clearing our lines.

“I don’t know if we have got away with one, but plenty of learnings today.”

Beard’s frustrations come from a string of games where Liverpool, despite looking the stronger team, were only able to come away with draws.

“We’ve drawn here today, draw at West Ham where we could have won,” he said. “So if you look last year, we did not win a game on the road.

“This year we’re unbeaten, so I think for us it’s just about making sure if we can’t get three points, we get one.”

Tottenham manager Robert Vilahamn made similar comments, frustrated with his side settling for another draw, their second consecutively after they were also pegged back by Everton.

“Football is about winning so we need to learn how to win, and it takes time,” he said

“So right now, we are struggling with winning the games but once again, we are in a good phase; the girls are brilliant.”

Whilst Vilahamn admitted his concerns that Tottenham are not putting games to bed after taking an early lead, he added that he believes his side will get there with a bit more time and development.

“We want to score more goals; we don’t want to defend one-zero,” he said.

“I know, for instance, the same scenario last week, but it’s easier said than done to score goals.

“Yes, we want to do that, but it’s a hard situation. I think in the long (run), we’re going to do that, but we’re not there yet.

“We are in this transformation thing where we actually dictate games, but we need one more step in the development.”