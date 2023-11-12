Oleksandr Zinchenko says Ukraine ready for ‘game of their lives’ against Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oleksandr Zinchenko says Ukraine ready for ‘game of their lives’ against Italy

By Press Association
Oleksandr Zinchenko will captain Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)
Oleksandr Zinchenko will captain Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Oleksandr Zinchenko insists Ukraine will be preparing for the “game of their lives” when they face Italy next Monday in what could essentially be a play-off to qualify for Euro 2024.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict with Russia, the national football team have provided brief moments of enjoyment for embattled Ukrainians.

Zinchenko will captain the team in the Group C fixture against Italy, held in Leverkusen as a “home” fixture for Ukraine – who have not played international football on their own soil in two years.

Ukraine fans have had to travel to see their team play
Ukraine fans have had to travel to see their team play "home" games since November 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

If Italy beat North Macedonia on Friday night, the two nations will go into the final qualifier locked on 13 points behind England.

Reigning European champions Italy will hold a slight advantage following a 2-1 win at San Siro last September and with head-to-head records counting over goal difference.

But for Arsenal defender Zinchenko, the game means so much more to him and his compatriots.

“It is going to be a massive game,” he said.

“For sure it is going to be the game of our lives. Especially now, the toughest time since this country’s independence. To bring some positive news for Ukrainian people is so important.

“To play in the Euros is an amazing achievement already and especially now. We know that while we are wearing the Ukrainian shirt, it is absolutely the proudest moment of our lives.

“Since being a kid, you always dream of playing for the national team but especially now, with the war in our country, we understand completely that every single game, it doesn’t matter what one – even a friendly – when you win the game there are a lot of positives things for our people.”

Zinchenko has spoken openly about the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Oleksandr Zinchenko has spoken openly about the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Nick Potts/PA)

Zinchenko has been keen to use football as a driving force to shine a light on the tragedies in his homeland, raising money for the cause and speaking of the unity shared by all Ukrainians.

He added: “Is it hard to be a player knowing what is going on?

“Or is is hard for the people who are staying on the front line and giving their lives for our independence, for our people. So, which way is harder? That is the answer.”