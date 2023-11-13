The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City head into the international break with just a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League after conceding a late equaliser in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Chelsea.

Wins for Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart ensured Great Britain beat Sweden to remain in the top tier of the Billie Jean King Cup, while Jack Draper missed out on a first ATP Tour title after losing to Adrian Mannarino in the Sofia Open final.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, right, scores his side’s fourth goal of the game in their 4-4 draw with Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, left, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Anfield, won 3-0 by the home side (Peter Byrne/PA)

Great Britain’s Harriet Dart celebrates victory over Sweden’s Caijsa Hennemann, not pictured, during day two of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup play-off at the Copper Box Arena, London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Great Britain’s Bryony Page competes in the women’s qualification round during day three of the 2023 FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England’s Tom Aspinall, left, exchanges punches with Russia’s Sergei Pavlovich during the first round of a heavyweight title bout at UFC 295 in New York (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Australia’s Matthew Richardson, right, celebrates winning his heat in the first round of the men’s keirin during the grand finale of the 2023 UCI Track Champions League at Lee Valley VeloPark (John Walton/PA)

Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-gyu wins a penalty during the cinch Premiership match against Aberdeen at Parkhead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

England’s Ben Stokes celebrates after he took a catch to dismiss Pakistan’s Haris Rauf during the Cricket World Cup in Kolkata (Bikas Das/AP)

Leicester’s Freddie Steward scores a try during the Gallagher Premiership match against Harlequins at Welford Road (Joe Giddens/PA)