Football rumours: Manchester City eyeing move for Chelsea defender Reece James

What the papers say

Reece James is wanted by Manchester City, according to the Independent. City are said to see the 23-year-old from Chelsea as a possible replacement for his fellow England right-back Kyle Walker, who is 10 years his senior.

Getafe’s Mason Greenwood (PA)

Mason Greenwood’s time in Spain could be set to continue. The Sun reports Getafe are looking to extend the 22-year-old striker’s loan deal from Manchester United.

Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt is catching the eye of Premier League clubs, according to the Mirror. The paper reports that Arsenal and Newcastle are both keen on the 27-year-old Germany midfielder.

Arsenal are also said to be keen on adding Douglas Luiz to their midfield options. The Mirror reports Aston Villa’s 25-year-old Brazilian has emerged as the top January target at the Emirates.

Social media round-up

🚨⚪️ Understand Alphonso Davies remains one of the main targets for Real Madrid in 2024. He's not leaving in January but Real keep monitoring him for the next summer window. It all depends on Bayern but Real appreciate Davies and will keep sending their people to track him. pic.twitter.com/1JL6dVHSwB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 12, 2023

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is closing in on a minority stake in Manchester United ⏳ And the Ineos chief has made a decision about the club's future at Old Trafford 🏟https://t.co/xkXdBruSaU pic.twitter.com/LJGsgIk1av — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 12, 2023

Players to watch

Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi (PA)

Wilfred Ndidi: Barcelona are keen on the Nigerian midfielder, 26, whose contract at Leicester is up at the end of the season.

Archie Gray: Liverpool are reportedly watching the 17-year-old Leeds midfielder.