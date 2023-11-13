Ezri Konsa, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis earn first England call-ups

Ezri Konsa, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis have all received their first call-ups to the England senior squad ahead of the team’s final two Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Gareth Southgate has added the trio to his squad for the matches against Malta and North Macedonia following the withdrawals of James Maddison, Lewis Dunk and Callum Wilson due to injury.

All three of the newcomers have progressed through the England youth ranks, with versatile Manchester City 18-year-old Lewis having earned four caps at Under-21 level, while 26-year-old Aston Villa defender Konsa won the 2018 Toulon Tournament just a year after lifting the Under-20 World Cup.

Chelsea forward Palmer, 21, who scored a stoppage-time equaliser from the penalty spot in Sunday’s thrilling 4-4 Premier League draw with Manchester City, was part of the squad that won the Under-21 European Championship this summer.

The majority of the England squad are due to report to St George’s Park on Monday, with further assessments set to take place ahead of Friday’s clash against Malta at Wembley.

Southgate’s men then travel to North Macedonia for their final Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday, with the team already assured of a spot in next summer’s tournament.