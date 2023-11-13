Fans turn out to say farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton at his funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fans turn out to say farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton at his funeral

By Press Association
The funeral procession of Sir Bobby Charlton passes Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
The funeral procession of Sir Bobby Charlton passes Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

Thousands of fans turned out at Old Trafford to bid a final farewell to Manchester United great Sir Bobby Charlton.

The 1966 World Cup winner’s funeral cortege was welcomed with gentle applause as it drove past the stadium’s East Stand and the United Trinity statue, which features Charlton himself, George Best and Denis Law.

Representatives of the club’s under-18 and under-21 teams formed a guard of honour flanking the statue and, behind it, there were numerous black and white photographs depicting Charlton’s long and illustrious career as a player and then a director at the club.

It was a poignant afternoon at Old Trafford
It was a poignant afternoon at Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)

High on the glass wall of the East Stand were two huge black and white photographs – one of Charlton in his Busby Babes playing days and the other of him as the club’s elder statesman as a director – flanking the words Sir Bobby Charlton, 1937-2023. Forever Loved.

The cortege made its way across the stadium apron, lined by crowds three or four deep in places, before making a right turn out of the complex to continue its three-mile journey to Manchester Cathedral in the city centre.

Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill arrive ahead of the funeral service for Sir Bobby Charlton
Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill arrive ahead of the funeral service for Sir Bobby Charlton (Andy Kelvin/PA)

Among the invited guests at the funeral included the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, current first-teamers Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton and a host of former players – including some of Charlton’s old team-mates, England manager Gareth Southgate, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, Prince William, the Prince of Wales and Football Association president, and Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano.