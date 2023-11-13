In pictures: Football world says farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

In pictures: Football world says farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton

By Press Association
A picture of Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton outside Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)
A picture of Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton outside Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)

A host of former footballers were in attendance as the sport bid a final farewell to Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton.

The 1966 World Cup winner’s funeral cortege was welcomed with gentle applause by thousands of fans as it drove past Old Trafford’s East Stand and the United Trinity statue, which features Charlton, George Best and Denis Law.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the images from Charlton’s funeral.

Floral tributes were left outside Old Trafford ahead of the funeral procession (David Davies/PA)
Sir Alex Ferguson and former Manchester United chief executive David Gill arrive ahead of the funeral service (Andy Kelvin/PA)
Former Manchester United players Paddy Crerand (centre) and Andy Cole (right) arrive at Manchester Cathedral (Andy Kelvin/PA)
The funeral procession arrives outside Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)
Former Liverpool player Alan Kennedy arrives (Andy Kelvin/PA)
The funeral procession passes Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
A view of The United Trinity Statue of Sir Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best outside Old Trafford (David Davies/PA)
The Prince of Wales arrives ahead of the funeral service
England manager Gareth Southgate was also in attendance (Andy Kelvin/PA)
As was former Manchester United captain Roy Keane (Andy Kelvin/PA)
