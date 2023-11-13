World trampoline champion Bryony Page eyes landmark Olympic appearance in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World trampoline champion Bryony Page eyes landmark Olympic appearance in Paris

By Press Association
Great Britain’s Bryony Page wants to make history by going to the Paris Olympics in 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Great Britain’s Bryony Page wants to make history by going to the Paris Olympics in 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Great Britain’s Bryony Page has set her sights on becoming the first British trampolinist to compete in three Olympic Games in Paris next year.

The two-time Olympic medallist won her second individual trampoline world title in Birmingham on Sunday and now wants to build on her silver from Rio 2016 and the bronze she won in Tokyo five years later.

“I think it would be amazing (to go to Paris) and one of my targets is to be the first trampolinist from Britain to compete in three Olympics,” the 32-year-old told the PA News agency.

“Kat (Driscoll) did it for two and she’s retired now and I’m hoping to show the longevity of the sport.

“I would love to be the first to do three, especially after a Covid Games. The Paris Games sounds like it will be a festival of a Games.

“If and when I go to Paris I want to perform the routines I’m training for and have that feeling of pride when you finish a routine knowing it was the best you could do.

“I’ve posted scores which are really high and I’ve just come back from a successful World Championship where I won, so I hope I can have a successful bid for the Paris Games.

“If I do make it I would absolutely love to do an even better routine than I did on Sunday.”

FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships 2023 – Day Four – Utilita Arena
Page (Right) and Isabelle Songhurst also won bronze in the synchronised trampoline event in Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Page triumphed in Birmingham with a score of 56.680, seeing off reigning Olympic champion Zhu Xueying of China, with Jessica Stephens of the United States finishing third.

The Huntingdon athlete relished winning gold in front of her home crowd and believes she still has room for improvement.

She added: “I wanted to take the opportunity and in my heart I knew I wanted to do the harder routine.

“For it to all come together and to enjoy it was really special. I’ve put so much effort in and it was nice that it came to fruition in front of the home crowd, which made it extra special.

“I know there is more to come with that routine and more with what I’m working on in the background and it’s really exciting to be in this place with my trampolining.

“I feel stronger and more confident than I have for a long time, if not ever.”

Page overcame adversity in the lead-up to Rio 2016 and believes the lessons she learned have allowed her to come back stronger. She suffered from ‘lost move syndrome’, a problem which sees trampolinists unable to perform moves they had previously been able to.

She said: “Going through adversity and going through challenges gives you that confidence that if something crops up you have the toolbox to overcome those things.

“It was a part of my journey and I am really proud of it, even though it was a really tough time.

“I feel stronger, healthier and fitter than I did in my early 20s.”