Football rumours: Jadon Sancho is latest target of Saudi Pro League

What the papers say

Saudi Arabia has emerged as a possible destination for Jadon Sancho if his unhappy stay at Manchester United ends in January. The Daily Telegraph reports the England winger, 23, is wanted by teams in the Saudi Pro League, although he has also been linked with Juventus and remaining at United beyond the transfer window.

Richarlison (centre) with Tottenham team-mates James Maddison (left) and Cristian Romero (PA)

Tottenham’s Brazilian forward Richarlison has also caught the eye of Saudi clubs, according to the Telegraph. They are lining up a possible January move for the 26-year-old.

Wayne Rooney has been warned he will have a fight to lure Elliot Lee, 28 , away from Wrexham, according to the Daily Mirror. Rooney has identified the attacking midfielder as a prime target after taking over at Birmingham City.

Former player John Obi Mikel has offered to help Chelsea sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, 24. The Sun reports Mikel offered to “broker the deal” in a podcast interview with his fellow Nigerian.

Social media round-up

🚨⚪️⚫️ Understand Juventus asked for informations on Jadon Sancho deal in recent days. He’s set to leave Man United in January, Juve are interested but only on loan plus part of salary covered by #MUFC. No negotiations yet as Man Utd prefer to wait for permanent deal bids. pic.twitter.com/io1DHwybOn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2023

Man City ‘break British transfer record’ to sign 15-YEAR-OLD Leeds midfielder Finley Gorman https://t.co/txGnlCv2uyhttps://t.co/txGnlCv2uy — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 13, 2023

Players to watch

Brazil’s Raphinha during the World Cup match against Switzerland (PA)

Raphinha: Barcelona are hoping for bids from across Europe for the former Leeds winger, 26, in the summer.

Florian Wirtz: Bayer Leverkusen’s Germany midfielder, 20, is on Real Madrid’s list of transfer targets.