Aaron Ramsdale’s dad criticises Mikel Arteta for not explaining why son dropped

By Press Association
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has made only four league appearances this season (Bradley Colyer/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale’s father has criticised Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for not telling his son why he has been dropped in favour of David Raya.

England goalkeeper Ramsdale started in Arsenal’s first four Premier League games, but has been relegated to the bench following Raya’s arrival on loan from Brentford.

Ramsdale’s father, Nick, told The Highbury Corner podcast that his son had “lost his smile” and was finding it difficult after not being given an explanation by Arteta.

Aaron Ramsdale started for England in the friendly against Scotland in September
Nick Ramsdale said: “Aaron’s lost that smile to when he was holding on to that ball at this moment in time and it is difficult.

“It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying ‘you need to keep smiling’.”

He added: “It’s possibly the way it’s been done. Not knowing the reason why, and this is me because we don’t know why. Again, Aaron is working as hard as he can. He’s trying to do his best for the squad. He’s upbeat and he’ll do everything for Arsenal to try and win the league.”

Ramsdale signed a new long-term deal with the Gunners in May, but has played second fiddle since Raya arrived in August on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move.

Nick Ramsdale added: “Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off. Aaron’s got to live with that and he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody.”