Police arrest man on suspicion of manslaughter over ice hockey player’s death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson, South Yorkshire Police said.

Johnson, 29, was seriously injured during a Challenge Cup game between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on October 28 and died later in hospital, with a post-mortem confirming his cause of death was a neck injury.

Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said: “Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances.

Adam Johnson died aged 29 (Jacob King/PA)

“We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

“Adam’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world.

“We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process.

“Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as inquiries continue.”

The force said Johnson’s family has asked for privacy.