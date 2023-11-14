Anything is possible – Eric Dier on Tottenham’s Premier League title challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anything is possible – Eric Dier on Tottenham’s Premier League title challenge

By Press Association
Eric Dier says anything is possible in Tottenham’s title challenge (John Walton/PA)
Eric Dier believes it is still possible for Tottenham to win the Premier League this season.

Spurs made a great start to life under Ange Postecoglou, going unbeaten in their opening 10 games and topping the table.

But the wheels have come off in the last two games as they were beaten 4-1 by Chelsea with nine men and then lost 2-1 at Wolves in a game where they were leading going into stoppage time.

Dier, who found himself out of the team at the start of the season, says Spurs can still be in the mix along with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“We’re still at the start of the season, there is still a long way to go,” he said at Web Summit in Lisbon.

“I am experienced enough to know anything is possible.”

Dier’s own future remains in doubt as he is out of contract in the summer and he will be able to talk to foreign clubs at the end of next month.

While the 29-year-old, who grew up in Portugal and played for Sporting Lisbon, is insistent he would like to return to his childhood home once he has retired, he could not promise he will play for Sporting again.

Dier spent the first part of the season out of the picture
Dier spent the first part of the season out of the picture (John Walton/PA)

“One day I am sure I will be back. I think it is inevitable, if my wife wants to, we’ll come back one day to live when I have finished my career,” he added.

“To come back and play here, you never know, I can’t say.

“Sporting is my club, it will always be my club, it’s where I spent 12 years. Portugal as well for me is my home.

“I’m 29 so I hope I have a lot of years left to play. I’m still young. Football is my priority.”