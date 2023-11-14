Howard Webb believes the VAR came to correct decision over Anthony Gordon goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Howard Webb believes the VAR came to correct decision over Anthony Gordon goal

By Press Association
Anthony Gordon scores Newcastle’s controversial goal (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Anthony Gordon scores Newcastle's controversial goal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Referees’ chief Howard Webb believes the VAR came to the correct decision to allow Anthony Gordon’s controversial goal for Newcastle which enraged Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard labelled the decision a “disgrace” following his side’s 1-0 defeat last Saturday.

On-field referee Stuart Attwell awarded the goal but it took a four-minute, triple VAR check to determine whether the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock’s cross, whether Joelinton had fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel, and whether Gordon had been offside.

The recording of the conversation between Attwell, VAR Andy Madley and assistant VAR Stuart Burt was aired on Sky Sports’ Match Officials Mic’d Up.

Madley said he had no conclusive evidence that the ball was out, and he added: “I don’t see a specific foul on Gabriel. I see two hands on his back, but I don’t see anything of a push that warrants him flying forward like that.

“It’s not the goalscorer and it’s not deliberate from him.”

Madley and Burt then checked whether Gordon was offside but they were unable to ascertain whether he was ahead of the ball after it came off Joelinton, so the goal was given.

Webb admitted it “might” have been a foul, but the subjective nature of the decision meant the VAR was correct not to overturn it.

The PGMOL boss said: “An unusual situation with three aspects for the VAR to check whether or not the on-field decision of goal should be overturned.

“We see the ball getting very close to the goal line. Don’t forget we have an assistant referee who is right in line. The ball hasn’t got a lot of pace as it goes to the goal line, so he’s looking right down the line better than any of our cameras.

Howard Webb
PGMOL boss Howard Webb (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

“And we know the ball is curved, so it can be overhanging the line and we need evidence it’s out, and we don’t have that.

“The ball then comes over and Joelinton challenges Gabriel, and it could be a foul, might be a foul. (But) the VAR decides that the evidence from the footage isn’t clear enough to intervene with a recommendation for a review for a clear error.

“With the talk we’ve seen after, that the opinion is split across a lot of analysis, would suggest that was a correct non-intervention because of the subjectivity.

“And then one of those unusual situations where the ball goes between two players, and trying to identify exactly when the ball leaves Joelinton, is really difficult to establish because of the players being so close together.

“So again, no conclusive evidence that Gordon was offside when the ball was last touched. The VAR went through that diligently and identified no clear evidence to intervene to overturn the goal. The process was actually correct.”

Arteta said he felt embarrassed about the decision in his post-match tirade.

Mikel Arteta spoke out after Anthony Gordon’s controversial goal secured a 1-0 victory for Newcastle
Mikel Arteta spoke out after Anthony Gordon's controversial goal secured a 1-0 victory for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“You have to talk about how the hell did this goal stand up? Incredible. I feel embarrassed,” the 41-year-old Spaniard said.

“I have to now come in here and try to defend the club and please ask for help because it’s an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed. An absolute disgrace.

“For many reasons, it’s not a goal. More than one reason, it’s not a goal. And there’s too much at stake here. We put so much effort (in).

“It’s so difficult to compete at this level and it’s an absolute disgrace. Again, I feel embarrassed.

“I’ve been more than 20 years in this country and this is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world, I’m sorry.”