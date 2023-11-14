Emma Hayes confirmed as new head coach of United States women’s team

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes will become head coach of the United States women’s team at the end of the season.

Hayes will finish the 2023-24 Women’s Super League campaign with the Blues before she joins her new team two months before the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Interim head coach Twila Kilgore will continue in her role and then join Hayes’ staff as an assistant coach.

A proven winner. 🏆 One of the most distinguished managerial careers in club soccer is headed to the #USWNT touchline. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OYghp5vc0n — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) November 14, 2023

“This is a huge honour to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history,” Hayes said.