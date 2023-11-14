Stenhousemuir beat leaders Peterhead By Press Association November 14 2023, 9.43pm Share Stenhousemuir beat leaders Peterhead Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6259024/stenhousemuir-beat-leaders-peterhead/ Copy Link Stenhousemuir climbed up to second in Scottish League Two (Nick Potts/PA) Stenhousemuir climbed up to second in Scottish League Two after a 2-0 win over leaders Peterhead. The hosts went ahead after 23 minutes when Kinlay Bilham’s cross was tapped home by Michael Anderson. Five minutes later Adam Brown took aim from outside the area and superbly curled the ball into the top corner. Anderson could have added a third late on but his shot was just too high.