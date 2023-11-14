Grimsby ease past Slough with convincing second-half display

Grimsby fought through an end-to-end first half to beat sixth-tier Slough 7-2 in their FA Cup first-round replay at Blundell Park.

The Mariners opened the scoring in the seventh minute as Arthur Gnahoua’s deflected effort on the edge of the Slough area fell to Rekeil Pyke to finish neatly.

Slough went two down in the 16th minute, with Danny Rose diving in to finish off a corner that was flicked on at the near post.

The Rebels pulled a goal back in the 19th minute – Tyrese Dyce heading in at close range – and Grimsby’s lead was completely erased in the 33rd minute by David Ogbonna.

The hosts restored their advantage in the 45th minute as Pyke headed in from six yards and they then added a fourth goal in the 65th minute through Gnahoua.

Alex Hunt came off the bench for Grimsby to remove any doubt of victory for his side as he finished off a nice team move in the 79th minute.

Gnahoua set up the fifth and scored the sixth six minutes later from a similar position, shortly followed by a seventh from Jamie Andrews.