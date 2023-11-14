York boss Neal Ardley: We found a way to win the game

York manager Neal Ardley admitted his team rode their luck to “hang on” for a 2-1 FA Cup first round replay victory over Chester.

Captain Lenell John-Lewis bagged a brace to put the hosts in the ascendancy midway through the second period but David Stockdale was required to make two fine saves either side of a 71st-minute George Glendon reply.

York survived to book a televised Friday night home clash with 2013 cup winners Wigan on December 1 but Ardley said: “We started the game really well and could have been a couple up but, at half-time, their manager had a shout at them and we knew they would up their game because it was a cup tie and they hadn’t laid a glove on us.

“We then didn’t adapt to their intensity and they came out on the front foot while we came out on the back foot.

“It became a proper cup tie and one team’s mentality was ‘let’s go for it’ and the other was ‘can we hang on?’, but we found a way to win, even though we didn’t manage the game well enough.”

Chester boss Calum McIntyre had mixed feelings at the final whistle – pride in his team’s efforts on the night and throughout this season’s competition, but disappointment at not progressing further and

pocketing a £100,000 windfall in prize money and TV revenue.

He said: “There were big rewards on offer and I am gutted we’ve missed out on that but very proud of my football team in this game and the whole cup run we’ve been on.

“We had York on the ropes and there was a moment at the end that we shared with the supporters that was special, when the effort of the players was recognised.

“In the end, It has taken two brilliant saves from a former Premier League keeper in both the original tie and this game to get York through to the next round.”