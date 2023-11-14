Grant McCann hails ‘a good win’ after Doncaster beat Accrington in FA Cup

Grant McCann felt his Doncaster side deserved their 2-1 extra-time FA Cup first-round victory over fellow League Two side Accrington – and they now face his former club Peterborough.

After the two sides drew 2-2 at the Eco-Power Stadium, Stanley got off to a dream start in the seventh minute through Joe Pritchard’s back-heel.

Doncaster did not really get going until the second half and equalised after 67 minutes with a close-range effort from Zain Westbrooke.

Luke Molyneux’s shot cannoned off a post before in the 101st minute Joe Ironside fired home the winner.

McCann said: “It was a good win, it’s a tough place to come and I don’t think I have ever won here as a manager.

“In the first half, we didn’t perform the way I know we can and I was worried. We were sloppy in possession and it was a poor goal for us to concede.

“In the second half through to extra time, I think we deservedly won over the course of the game. Our substitutes made a really good impact and they were a big plus.

“In the second half, we looked threatening every time we went forward. We hit the post and I felt the goal would come, which it did and then it was pleasing to get the winner in extra time.

“We needed a response after Saturday, we were disappointed, and I felt we got that in the second half and extra time.”

John Coleman is worried about the loss of players, with scorer Pritchard, Rosaire Longelo, Shaun Whalley and Seamus Conneely all coming off injured.

He said: “I am really disappointed. We started off OK and had chances to go further in front but they wrestled the initiative off us and ultimately we have lost the game because of a lack of quality from us.

“It hurts to go out like that. I don’t think it was a good game. I don’t think either team were good.

“The first goal came from us losing the ball and the winning goal was a carbon copy. We are not learning from our mistakes.

“We couldn’t cope with the players we lost tonight – losing Brad Hills to suspension, Josh Andrews to illness, then Joe Pritchard after 20 minutes and Ros Longelo. Then we had to take Shaun and Seamus off and we couldn’t cope with that.

“We have to hold our hands up and on the night our lack of quality let us down.”