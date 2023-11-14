Grant McCann hails ‘a good win’ after Doncaster beat Accrington in FA Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Grant McCann hails ‘a good win’ after Doncaster beat Accrington in FA Cup

By Press Association
Grant McCann’s Doncaster are into the second round (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grant McCann’s Doncaster are into the second round (Mike Egerton/PA)

Grant McCann felt his Doncaster side deserved their 2-1 extra-time FA Cup first-round victory over fellow League Two side Accrington – and they now face his former club Peterborough.

After the two sides drew 2-2 at the Eco-Power Stadium, Stanley got off to a dream start in the seventh minute through Joe Pritchard’s back-heel.

Doncaster did not really get going until the second half and equalised after 67 minutes with a close-range effort from Zain Westbrooke.

Luke Molyneux’s shot cannoned off a post before in the 101st minute Joe Ironside fired home the winner.

McCann said: “It was a good win, it’s a tough place to come and I don’t think I have ever won here as a manager.

“In the first half, we didn’t perform the way I know we can and I was worried. We were sloppy in possession and it was a poor goal for us to concede.

“In the second half through to extra time, I think we deservedly won over the course of the game. Our substitutes made a really good impact and they were a big plus.

“In the second half, we looked threatening every time we went forward. We hit the post and I felt the goal would come, which it did and then it was pleasing to get the winner in extra time.

“We needed a response after Saturday, we were disappointed, and I felt we got that in the second half and extra time.”

John Coleman is worried about the loss of players, with scorer Pritchard, Rosaire Longelo, Shaun Whalley and Seamus Conneely all coming off injured.

He said: “I am really disappointed. We started off OK and had chances to go further in front but they wrestled the initiative off us and ultimately we have lost the game because of a lack of quality from us.

“It hurts to go out like that. I don’t think it was a good game. I don’t think either team were good.

“The first goal came from us losing the ball and the winning goal was a carbon copy. We are not learning from our mistakes.

“We couldn’t cope with the players we lost tonight – losing Brad Hills to suspension, Josh Andrews to illness, then Joe Pritchard after 20 minutes and Ros Longelo. Then we had to take Shaun and Seamus off and we couldn’t cope with that.

“We have to hold our hands up and on the night our lack of quality let us down.”