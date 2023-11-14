Fynn Talley deserved his chance – Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fynn Talley deserved his chance – Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson

By Press Association
Darren Ferguson praised goalkeeper Fynn Talley (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Darren Ferguson praised goalkeeper Fynn Talley (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Relieved Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson feared his side were heading out of the FA Cup before their dramatic sudden death penalty shootout win over League Two Salford.

Fynn Talley sent the League One high-flyers through to a second-round home tie against Ferguson’s former club Doncaster by saving Connor McLennan’s crucial spot-kick.

Talley repaid Ferguson’s faith in his selection by also stopping a penalty from Marcus Dackers.

“The decision was a simple one because I though Fynn deserved a chance to play and not just in the Trophy games,” said Ferguson.

“He didn’t have any fault with the goals, he did fine and helped us get through with the two penalty saves.

“It is a big moment in his career.”

Peterborough led 3-1 at half-time but were pegged back by the hour as Curtis Tilt scored his second of the night and Josh Knight put through his own net.

Stevie Mallan put Salford in front in extra time, only for Jonson Clarke-Harris to equalise with the last kick of the tie.

Elliot Watt then hit a post with what could have been the winning penalty.

“The main thing is we are through,” said Ferguson. “It would have been a hell of a blow had we not gone through.

“You just hope and keep believing. Fortunately it dropped to the perfect person (Clarke-Harris) who smashed it in.

“It was a good example of what we can be like as a team.

“We went from some sublime stuff with complete control and should have been more than two goals ahead at half-time to what you saw.

“I said at half-time it can go one of two ways: get the next goal and it will be an enjoyable comfortable evening. You lose the next goal and it will make it tricky.

“They weren’t bothered and just went for it. They knew if they got one back they were back in the game.

“They changed their shape and caused us problems.

“When they went 4-3 ahead you are thinking ‘we are out of the cup’.

“But we found a way and then their boy (Watt) hits the post with his penalty and I’m thinking it might just be our night.”

Salford boss Neil Wood said: “We are very disappointed not to go through.

“Me and the staff are gutted for the players for the effort and work rate they put in. We just can’t get it over the line.

“We just needed to see it out and we almost did. We had the chance to slot the winning penalty but hit the post. It’s fine margins and our luck will change.”