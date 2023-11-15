Jannik Sinner scores first career win against Novak Djokovic in Turin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jannik Sinner scores first career win against Novak Djokovic in Turin

By Press Association
Jannik Sinner scored a first career win over Novak Djokovic (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Jannik Sinner scored a first career win over Novak Djokovic (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Jannik Sinner came of age at the ATP Finals in Turin with a first career victory over world number one Novak Djokovic.

The 22-year-old Italian won a three-hour marathon 7-5 6-7 (5) 7-6 (2) in a match of high tension and tremendous quality.

Defending champion Djokovic next faces Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday in his final group match as he bids to reach the semi-finals.

Italy Tennis ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic goaded the Italian crowd (Antonio Calanni/AP)

In front of a raucous home crowd, Sinner grabbed the crucial break in the 11th game, despite finding himself 40-0 down, and then held to love to take the first set.

Djokovic, on a 19-match winning streak, took the second set to a tie-break and was twice a mini-break down before levelling the match, cupping his ear to the spectators.

World number four Sinner then played a stunning return game, breaking Djokovic to 15 with a punishing forehand to move 4-2 up in the third.

But with two hours and 40 minutes on the clock, Djokovic finally broke his young opponent for the first time in the match.

At 5-6 Djokovic began conducting the jeering crowd from his seat at the changeover.

The six-time ATP Finals champion had won 30 tie-breaks this season but number 31 proved elusive as Sinner moved 5-0 up before sealing a statement win with a smash.

“I feel I’m a bit more confident in certain moments but I still have to learn many things,” he said on Amazon Prime.

“I think I was really brave and intelligent, especially in the third set. I think we both played really well.

“It means a lot to me. When you win against the world number one who won 24 grand slams it’s up at the top.”

Italy Tennis ATP Finals
Stefanos Tsitsipas, right, congratulates Holger Rune (Antonio Calanni/AP)

The afternoon match ended prematurely when Stefanos Tsitsipas retired after just 15 minutes, handing Holger Rune his first win.

Denmark’s Rune, 20, was leading 2-1 when Greek world number six Tsitsipas pulled out due to a back injury.

Tsitsipas was forced to withdraw from the tournament and was replaced by Hurkacz.

“Unfortunately, I felt terrible on the court. I did what I could do in the best possible way to be ready and fit for this match, but it didn’t work out for me,” Tsitsipas, the 2019 champion, said in his press conference.

“It kills me not to be able to finish this tournament, the one that I’ve prepped for for so long.”