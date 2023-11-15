On this day in 2018: Wayne Rooney makes final England appearance in win over USA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2018: Wayne Rooney makes final England appearance in win over USA

By Press Association
Wayne Rooney made his final England appearance on this day in 2018 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wayne Rooney made his final England appearance on this day in 2018 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wayne Rooney came off the bench to make his final international appearance as England beat the United States 3-0 in a friendly at Wembley on this day in 2018.

Earning a 120th and final cap, the former England captain was brought on for Jesse Lingard in the 57th minute, bringing down a distinguished international career.

Making his first appearance for England in two years, he nearly scored just minutes after coming on, but goals from Lingard, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Callum Wilson were enough to end his England career on a high.

England
Rooney came on as a substitute (Mike Egerton/PA)

At the time of his retirement, Rooney was the record goalscorer for England with 53 goals, an achievement which has since been overtaken by Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who currently has 61 international goals to his name.

Reflecting post-match, Rooney said: “It went as I imagined it. The players have been great, seeing how they’re working and I’m improving.

“It’s been great for me. I want to thank the FA and Gareth for giving me this opportunity, and the players.

“Tonight was a great way to finish off my international career. The lads played brilliant, a great game. Unfortunately I couldn’t get a goal. It’s something I’ll remember for a long time.

“I felt I fitted in well with the team, but I’ve had my time. Obviously it’s two years since I played. Tonight was a great night for me and my family. I’m proud to have played for England so many times and be the record goalscorer.”

After ending his international career, the former Manchester United and Everton forward called time on his domestic career at Derby, where he had been appointed player-manager before fully taking charge of the club in January 2021.

A stint at former club DC United in the MLS followed and Rooney was appointed manager of Championship outfit Birmingham last month.