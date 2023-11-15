Adam Azim sends warning to Franck Petitjean ahead of super-lightweight bout

Adam Azim believes Franck Petitjean is in “massive trouble” ahead of their super-lightweight bout as the Slough fighter sends a verbal warning to the European champion.

The unbeaten 9-0-0 Azim looks to claim European gold when he faces off with the French Petitjean on Saturday after an impressive points victory over tough Ukrainian Aram Fanyan in September.

And the 21-year-old believes his powerful shot selection will be a nightmare for his opponent who “is in for a shock” when the pair meet in Wolverhampton.

“He’s in massive trouble, he’s either getting outscored or he’s going to sleep,” Azim told the PA News agency.

“In some of his interviews he said he’ll be a nightmare for me. He isn’t going to be no nightmare because when he wakes up all the nightmares will be real when I’m the one coming at him.

“He’s in for a shock.

“I’m going to be patient with my shots but I’m looking for the knockout, that’s what I’m after. I’m going to box his head off and let him walk into my shots.

“He’ll see what I’m made of.

“He’ll try and fight me on the inside but I can also fight inside and that’s something he does not know and once he feels my power and speed in the early rounds he definitely won’t come forward after that.”

The 35-year-old Petitjean reclaimed his European super-lightweight belt with a majority decision win over Samuel Molina in June.

And Azim talked up the importance of the bout, saying it is a must win and that he is going to make a massive statement to the rest of the division.

He said: “He has won the European title but I’m going to take it off him. I’ve been after that European title for a very long time and this is my opportunity to take it with both hands.

“The European title is a massive thing for me. I want it really bad.

“It’s a must win. I’m putting everything into this fight and I want to make a massive statement in the last fight of the year.”

Azim highlighted how European champion status could springboard his reputation to a world class level but insisted he has to take care of Petitjean first.

He said: “People see me as a high class fighter and I will get there at one stage. Hopefully that European title will set me at a world class level. I’ve got a job to do first.

“I could say that I’m up there (with the division’s best) but I have got to win the European title first and then hopefully next year I’ll be there.”

Azim takes on Petitjean on November 18, live on Sky Sports.