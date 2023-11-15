Ross County sack manager Malky Mackay

Ross County have taken the shock decision to sack Malky Mackay as manager.

The Staggies have gone nine games without a win and slipped to 11th place in the cinch Premiership with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by St Johnstone in Perth.

However, their recent run includes draws away to Dundee, Motherwell and Hibernian in their past five games, as well as a defeat to Celtic, and only two points separate the bottom five.

A club statement announced that County had “parted company” with former Watford, Cardiff and Wigan manager Mackay.

CLUB STATEMENT – MALKY MACKAY Ross County Football Club can today announce that it has parted company with manager Malky Mackay. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) November 15, 2023

It added: “Malky joined the club in the summer of 2021 and had great success in leading the team to a top six finish and a manager of the year nomination in his first season.

“His determination and drive to succeed was a contributing factor in saving Ross County from relegation at end of season 2022/23 with the now historic penalty shoot-out play-off win against Partick Thistle in Dingwall.

“But, after a meeting between Malky, chairman Roy MacGregor and CEO Steven Ferguson, the club have decided that a change is now required.”

MacGregor said: “Malky has brought so much more to the club and the wider staff than just football management.

“The board would like to put on record our thanks for his contribution over the last two and a half years and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”