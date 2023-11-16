Expanded Vitality Blast Off will return to kick off new domestic T20 schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Expanded Vitality Blast Off will return to kick off new domestic T20 schedule

By Press Association
The Vitality Blast kicks off with men’s and women’s double-headers (Mike Egerton/PA)
Next summer’s domestic T20 schedule kicks off in May with men’s and women’s double-headers taking place across four days.

The Vitality Blast Off begins with a four-day festival played out from Thursday May 30 to Sunday June 2, where seven men’s and women’s T20 double-headers will take place along with two men’s matches back-to-back at Edgbaston, which will host two Midlands clashes.

The Thursday fixtures see games played out at two venues as reigning Charlotte Edwards Cup champions Southern Vipers host Western Storm and, after both competing in this year’s Finals Day, Hampshire Hawks meet Surrey at the Ageas Bowl.

The Blaze v Southern Vipers – Charlotte Edwards Cup 2023 Finals Day – Final – New Road
Southern Vipers won the Charlotte Edwards Cup this year (David Davies/PA)

At Old Trafford, Thunder, who reached their first Finals Day earlier this year, take on Central Sparks before Lancashire Lightning face Durham.

In a replay of the 2023 Blast final, Somerset begin their title defence against Essex, whom they beat to earn a first Blast crown in 18 years, and Western Storm face Sunrisers at the Cooper Associates County Ground on Friday.

Friday’s action also sees Northern Diamonds hosts South East Stars before Durham clash with Birmingham Bears at the Seat Unique Riverside, while at Trent Bridge the Blaze play Sparks and Notts Outlaws face Northamptonshire Steelbacks.

Edgbaston will host two Midlands games on the Saturday as the Birmingham Bears clash with Notts Outlaws while Derbyshire Falcons take on Leicestershire Foxes.

The action finishes on the Sunday with games at the Oval and County Ground as the South East Stars play Southern Vipers before Surrey aim to avenge last season’s semi-final defeat when they face Somerset in south London.

Somerset
Somerset were victors in this year’s T20 Blast final (Mike Egerton/PA)

The remaining matches then see Sunrisers hosting Northern Diamonds and the Steelbacks will face Yorkshire Vikings.

Speaking about next year’s double-headers, ECB managing director of county cricket, Neil Snowball, said: “It is hugely exciting to be able to confirm that Vitality Blast Off will be expanded to include eight venues next summer as we aim to attract more people to watch men’s and women’s domestic cricket.

“We have scheduled some of the highest-profile men’s and women’s games during the four-day window, which will also launch the new Vitality Blast season in style.

“We saw how successful Vitality Blast Off was this summer when Edgbaston did a remarkable job, as they always do, to put on a show for fans on and off the field and we’re determined to build on that.”