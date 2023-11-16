Mallory Franklin: Kayak cross unknowns add to excitement ahead of Olympic debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mallory Franklin: Kayak cross unknowns add to excitement ahead of Olympic debut

By Press Association
Mallory Franklin has been named in Team GB’s canoe squad for the Paris Olympics (Adam Davy/PA)
Mallory Franklin has been named in Team GB's canoe squad for the Paris Olympics (Adam Davy/PA)

Mallory Franklin said the excitement surrounding kayak cross debuting as an Olympic event in Paris is because competitors are still figuring out how best to approach it.

Next year’s Games will see the event which was previously known as extreme slalom feature for the first time as a combination of white water disciplines.

Franklin, who won silver for Team GB in Tokyo in 2021 in the canoeing C1 event, has been selected as part of the slalom canoe squad and will look to go one better in Paris whilst also aiming for the podium in kayak cross.

And she observed that amongst her and her fellow competitors, there is a sense of stepping into the unknown, with the wider sport’s understanding of the new discipline still in a process of evolution.

“Kayak cross is still actually very new, and exactly how to train best for it and perform best in it is reasonably unknown,” the 29-year-old said.

“I went into Tokyo doing a debut event and now going into Paris doing a debut event. C1 at Tokyo wasn’t much of a variation, but kayak cross is very different. Within our races, it’s still developing. The rules are changing.

“It feels a bit hard to bring that into the Games, but that kind of allows so much freedom in how you choose to go about it.

“I can understand why people really like it. I think it can give quite a lot to slalom and give that level of excitement that other disciplines don’t give.

“It’s a funny thing because it seems like you’re doing (canoeing and kayaking) side by side but you aren’t, because we train in the morning then in afternoon, and each time you arrive at one of those sessions it’s new and it’s fresh and it may as well be a different day.

“It’d be really cool to be that first person in the (medal) list.”

Franklin was announced as one of the four-competitor canoeing squad for Team GB alongside Kimberley Woods, Joe Clarke and Adam Burgess.

Team GB Canoeing Squad
Mallory Franklin (right) has been named in the squad alongside Kimberley Woods, Joe Clarke and Adam Burgess (Adam Davy/PA)

Despite her success in Tokyo this will be her first experience of an Olympics in front of a crowd, after the last addition was held without spectators due to the Covid pandemic.

“I’m going for the classic ‘ignore (the crowds)’,” she said. “I haven’t experienced anything massively like it. I did go to London to watch some of the canoeing but I was young and don’t remember it very well.

“The weird thing with Tokyo was being sat in the start line and realising the camera was in my face, the number of people on the other side of that. That indirectly put pressure on me.

“Loads of these people care about what I’m going to do for the next two minutes, but it affects none of their lives except me.

“Trying to bring that feeling to when there are people physically there. A lot of them might get mad or dead angry or happy depending on the outcome, but it’s only for those two minutes.

“To focus on me and how I want to come out of that I’ll basically just have to ignore the humans.