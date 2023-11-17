Football rumours: Ivan Toney wants escape clause in any new Brentford contract By Press Association November 17 2023, 7.18am Share Football rumours: Ivan Toney wants escape clause in any new Brentford contract Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6262475/football-rumours-ivan-toney-wants-escape-clause-in-any-new-brentford-contract/ Copy Link Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the stands (John Walton/PA) What the papers say Striker Ivan Toney will demand a transfer release clause if he is to sign a new contract with Brentford, according to The Sun. Kylian Mbappe has agreed on a deal with Paris St Germain to forgo significant bonuses, according to the Daily Mail. But the France striker, 24, is still to sign a new contract. PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (Adam Davy/PA) Manchester City will compete with Liverpool to re-sign Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, 27, reports The Sun. Social media round-up 🚨🇧🇷 Understand Juventus are closing in on new deal for Gleison Bremer — as Brazilian centre back’s doing fantastic this season.⚪️⚫️ Told final terms of new deal have been decided: Bremer will sign contract valid until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/b4LoVVZRJ9— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2023 Jadon Sancho one of three Man United stars likely to depart Old Trafford in JanuaryRead more here 👇https://t.co/fAhfYWCbxP— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 16, 2023 Players to watch Finley Gorman: Manchester City have agreed on a £1.2million deal to sign the 15-year-old Leeds attacking midfielder, says Football Insider. Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior (right) and Bukayo Saka applaud the fans (Bradley Collyer/PA) Jakub Kiwior: Arsenal are open to letting the Polish 23-year-old leave the club on loan as he is keen on more first-team football, according to 90min.