Football rumours: Ivan Toney wants escape clause in any new Brentford contract

What the papers say

Striker Ivan Toney will demand a transfer release clause if he is to sign a new contract with Brentford, according to The Sun.

Kylian Mbappe has agreed on a deal with Paris St Germain to forgo significant bonuses, according to the Daily Mail. But the France striker, 24, is still to sign a new contract.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City will compete with Liverpool to re-sign Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, 27, reports The Sun.

Social media round-up

🚨🇧🇷 Understand Juventus are closing in on new deal for Gleison Bremer — as Brazilian centre back’s doing fantastic this season. ⚪️⚫️ Told final terms of new deal have been decided: Bremer will sign contract valid until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/b4LoVVZRJ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 16, 2023

Jadon Sancho one of three Man United stars likely to depart Old Trafford in January Read more here 👇https://t.co/fAhfYWCbxP — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 16, 2023

Players to watch

Finley Gorman: Manchester City have agreed on a £1.2million deal to sign the 15-year-old Leeds attacking midfielder, says Football Insider.

Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior (right) and Bukayo Saka applaud the fans (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jakub Kiwior: Arsenal are open to letting the Polish 23-year-old leave the club on loan as he is keen on more first-team football, according to 90min.