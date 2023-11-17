Everton deducted 10 points for breach of Premier League financial rules By Press Association November 17 2023, 12.28pm Share Everton deducted 10 points for breach of Premier League financial rules Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6262916/everton-deducted-10-points-for-breach-of-premier-league-financial-rules/ Copy Link Everton have been deducted 10 points over breaches of Premier League financial rules (Peter Byrne/PA) Everton have been deducted 10 points by an independent commission after being found to have breached Premier League financial rules. The league referred Everton to the commission in March for an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability rules in the period ending in the 2021-22 season. The rules allow clubs to lose a maximum £105million over a three-year period or face sanctions. Everton were referred by the league in March (PA) Everton issued a statement confirming their intention to appeal against the sanction.