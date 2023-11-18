Tom Eastman goal gives Dagenham victory at rock bottom Kidderminster By Press Association November 18 2023, 5.02pm Share Tom Eastman goal gives Dagenham victory at rock bottom Kidderminster Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6263830/tom-eastman-goal-gives-dagenham-victory-at-rock-bottom-kidderminster/ Copy Link Kidderminster are bottom of the table (Isabel Infantes/PA) Kidderminster remain bottom of the National League after a 1-0 home defeat to Dagenham. Tom Eastman netted the winner – his second goal in as many matches – in the 82nd minute. The hosts had the best chance of the first half when Amari Morgan-Smith found Bailey Hobson inside the area and his shot was well saved by Elliot Justham. Jake Hessenthaler missed a great opportunity for Dagenham, nodding over from eight yards, before Eastman powered in a header from a corner to secure Daggers’ third consecutive away win.