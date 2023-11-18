Davis Keillor-Dunn double extends Mansfield’s unbeaten start with Newport win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Davis Keillor-Dunn double extends Mansfield’s unbeaten start with Newport win

By Press Association
Davis Keillor-Dunn bagged a brace in Mansfield’s victory over Newport (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Mansfield jumped back up into second place in Sky Bet League Two after a 2-0 home win over Newport extended their sensational unbeaten start to the season to 17 games.

Davis Keillor-Dunn grabbed a goal in each half for a comfortable win over the injury-hit Exiles.

The Stags grabbed a fourth-minute lead in a one-sided first half in which they dominated possession.

Newport failed to clear a Rhys Oates cross from the right and Keillor-Dunn pounced on the loose ball in the area to fire home low for his 10th goal of the campaign.

Keillor-Dunn also forced a good save out of Nick Townsend in the 17th minute after being picked out by a great ball from Lewis Brunt.

Oates won himself a penalty after 31 minutes when he was brought down by Scot Bennett as he raced outside him, but his low central spot-kick was saved by Townsend.

Just before the break, a Callum Johnson cross hit the top of the Newport crossbar.

Aaron Lewis forced a save from Townsend after the break, but the keeper was helpless as a superb George Maris pass down the middle saw Keillor-Dunn sidefoot in his second from 10 yards in the 51st minute.

Townsend denied Keillor-Dunn his hat-trick near the end as he beat away his finish.